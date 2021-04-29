Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $287.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.73 and its 200-day moving average is $257.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

