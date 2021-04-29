Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF stock opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.12. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $169.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.85 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

