Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.16%.

NASDAQ:RNDB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. 13,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

In other Randolph Bancorp news, EVP Ryan J. Kirwin purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. 8.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

