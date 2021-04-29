Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Receives Underperform Rating from Raymond James

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RRC. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Shares of RRC opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

