Raymond James Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $33.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 158,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $277,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 483,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 79,998 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 186.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.