Raymond James Boosts Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$8.50

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.84. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$701.76 million and a P/E ratio of 17.08.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

