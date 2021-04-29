Raymond James Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.00. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

