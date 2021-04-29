Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$22.18 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

