Raymond James Downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Market Perform

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,439,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,601,281 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $65,789,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.