Raymond James Increases Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $95.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

