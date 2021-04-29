Raymond James Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $24.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of AltaGas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get AltaGas alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $18.03 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.