Raymond James Trims Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Target Price to $45.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,492. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.