Raymond James Upgrades Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,716. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,533.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

