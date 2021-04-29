Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.