Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90-65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.48 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.86. 405,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,517. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.40.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.