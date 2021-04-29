Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90-65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.48 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.
Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.86. 405,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,517. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.69.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.40.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
