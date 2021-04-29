Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,456.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $85,080.00.

RDI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. 21,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Reading International as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.