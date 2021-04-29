Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $24,080.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $24,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $85,080.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Reading International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

