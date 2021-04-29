Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.40.
Shares of REAL stock traded down C$1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.76. 1,330,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
