Realio Network Hits Market Cap of $13.01 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $457,518.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.65 or 0.01037225 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00707425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,296.47 or 1.00684334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

