Realty Income (NYSE:O) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.12

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.12 and last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 84480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile (NYSE:O)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

