Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN)

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.00.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$8.60 and a 12-month high of C$14.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

