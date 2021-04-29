Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE: DIR.UN):

  • 4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/26/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.00.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$8.60 and a 12-month high of C$14.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

