Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,671.88 ($100.23).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,432.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,915.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 105.23%.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

