Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 3,895.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,685,037,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RGBP opened at 0.02 on Thursday. Regen BioPharma has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.08.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
