Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 3,895.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,685,037,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RGBP opened at 0.02 on Thursday. Regen BioPharma has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.08.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company intends to develop small molecule NR2F6 that activates to immune cell for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.