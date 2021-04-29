Reik & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,228 shares during the period. Tootsie Roll Industries accounts for 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 1,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

