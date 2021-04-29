Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,101. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Renasant has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

