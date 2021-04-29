Render Token Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Render Token has a total market cap of $154.64 million and $11.54 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.00825225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00096424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.32 or 0.07706043 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.