Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Receives GBX 5,071.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,071.25 ($66.26).

RSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Renishaw stock traded down GBX 31.74 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,393.26 ($83.53). 54,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,573. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 3,338 ($43.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,221.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,931.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.23%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

