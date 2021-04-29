Rentberry (BERRY) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $476,652.66 and approximately $123.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00079144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.61 or 0.00820838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00097997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

