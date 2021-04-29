Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 556.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 556.60 ($7.27).

Several analysts recently commented on RTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

LON:RTO opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 497.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 511.65. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 451.10 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm has a market cap of £9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.