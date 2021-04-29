Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coursera, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Coursera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coursera’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

