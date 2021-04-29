Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE):

4/29/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Cancellations, postponement and relocation of live events amid the pandemic are headwinds for the company. Such limitations led to a decline in WWE’s top line during fourth-quarter 2020. Management expects pandemic-led restrictions upon live events to continue through the first half of 2021. Nevertheless, growth in Network subscription revenues is an upside for the company. In the fourth quarter, WWE Network’s average paid subscribers totaled 1.5 million, up 6% year on year. Growth in rights fees has also continued to remain an upside for the company. Additionally, WWE has been undertaking measures to adapt with the changing media environment. In this context, the agreement with NBCU’s Peacock streaming service is likely to boost consumer reach.”

4/9/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WWE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 199,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,810 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 660,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 88,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

