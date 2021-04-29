Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $15.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $16.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $64.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $94.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $111.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $129.91 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,387.68.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,898.31. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

