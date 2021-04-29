Research Analysts Set Expectations for Atico Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Stock analysts at M Partners reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. M Partners analyst E. Perez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. M Partners also issued estimates for Atico Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

CVE ATY opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$86.89 million and a P/E ratio of 12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

In other news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,867,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,027,302.10. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Insiders have sold a total of 371,890 shares of company stock valued at $213,339 over the last ninety days.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

