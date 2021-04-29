Research Analysts Set Expectations for Masimo Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Masimo in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $232.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.10 and a 200 day moving average of $250.12. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.