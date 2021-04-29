Retirement Planning Group Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $139.50. 147,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,024,155. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

