Retirement Planning Group Invests $214,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

T stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 922,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,304,945. The firm has a market cap of $223.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.