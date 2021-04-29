Retirement Planning Group Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $419.90. 306,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.57 and its 200-day moving average is $378.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $420.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

