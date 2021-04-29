Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Howard Schwimmer Sells 77,670 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE REXR opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

