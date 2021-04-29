Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 6,400 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $136.23 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $136.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.