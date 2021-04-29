Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

