Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.540 EPS.

Shares of RBBN stock remained flat at $$8.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 476,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,636. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

