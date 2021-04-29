Richard White Sells 158,431 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 158,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.22 ($22.30), for a total transaction of A$4,946,215.82 ($3,533,011.30).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Richard White sold 155,489 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total transaction of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

