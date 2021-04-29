Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.11

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$43.11 and last traded at C$42.93, with a volume of 18350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCH shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.87.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 12.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total transaction of C$1,736,139.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$178,153,962.04. Insiders have sold a total of 73,900 shares of company stock worth $3,109,559 in the last ninety days.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

