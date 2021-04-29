RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

RLJ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,240,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,076 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.