RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 31,837 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $38,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $376.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

