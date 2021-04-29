RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 544,381 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544,381 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE T opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

