RNC Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

