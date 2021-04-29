RNC Capital Management LLC Has $28.43 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

