ROAD Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, ROAD has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $362,320.34 and approximately $256,295.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00279098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $601.80 or 0.01116291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00724292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,018.68 or 1.00200545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

