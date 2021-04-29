Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,859 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $487.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.07 and its 200 day moving average is $506.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

